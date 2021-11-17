Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 112,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

