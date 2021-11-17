Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,978.03. 15,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,849.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,682.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

