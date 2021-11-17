Modus Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.79. 287,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.