Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 562.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $57.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $280.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

