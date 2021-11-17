MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.65

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $108.15 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.