MonetaryUnit Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,643.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.00323369 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,546,577 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.