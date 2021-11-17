MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 12-Month High at $590.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $590.00 and last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 408533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $585.03.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.26 and its 200-day moving average is $400.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

