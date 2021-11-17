MONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $448,578.43 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. MONK has a total market cap of $448,578.43 and approximately $2,300.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012177 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

