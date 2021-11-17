Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR):

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $556.00 to $613.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $556.00 to $613.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $565.98 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,228 shares of company stock worth $29,907,832. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

