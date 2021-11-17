Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of MAUTF stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
About Montage Gold
