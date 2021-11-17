Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.74. 104,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,285. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

