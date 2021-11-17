Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

