Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 138,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

