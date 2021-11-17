Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. 49,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

