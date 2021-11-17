Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. 13,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

