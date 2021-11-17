Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 50,501 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

EFAV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. 817,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

