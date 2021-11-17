Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.47. 6,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.14 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

