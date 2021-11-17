Morgan Stanley Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $150.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 44,117,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

