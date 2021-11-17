Morgan Stanley Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

