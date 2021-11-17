Morgan Stanley Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $103.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

