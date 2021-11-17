Morgan Stanley Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Underweight

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

SAH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

