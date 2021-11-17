Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,577 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of California Water Service Group worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

