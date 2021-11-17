Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $347.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

