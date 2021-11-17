Morgan Stanley Sells 4,813 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.18% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.67.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

