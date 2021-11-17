Morgan Stanley Trims ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price to $83.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

MANT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

