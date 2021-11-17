Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.36

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $30.80. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 100,333 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

