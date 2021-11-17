mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $72,331.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,564.58 or 0.97622350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00547335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

