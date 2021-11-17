Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 45,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

Shares of THRY stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 525,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

