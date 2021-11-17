Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 45,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.
Shares of THRY stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 525,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $38.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.