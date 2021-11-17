MultiVAC (MTV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $74.14 million and $6.00 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,725,308,135 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

