Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 281,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

