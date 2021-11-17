MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.60. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 79,213 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68,000.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.26%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

