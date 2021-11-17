Myomo’s (MYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

