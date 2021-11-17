Name Change Token (NCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $59,147.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,108,561 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

