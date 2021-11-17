Nano (NANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130.83 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00009971 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $797.10 million and $130.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,992.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.80 or 0.07025598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.69 or 0.00382860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.67 or 0.00989589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00400054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00271705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005193 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

