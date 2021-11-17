Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 10,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,765. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.