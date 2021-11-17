Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 10,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,765. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.
About Nanophase Technologies
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.