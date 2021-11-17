NASB Financial (NASB) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS: NASB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NASB Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NASB Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.34%. Given NASB Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NASB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A $103.50 million 4.47 NASB Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.90

NASB Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A NASB Financial Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NASB Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NASB Financial rivals beat NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

