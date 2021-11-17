National Bank Financial Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,379,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

