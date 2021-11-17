National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -197.80%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

