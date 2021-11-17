National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of National Bank worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 948,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in National Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

