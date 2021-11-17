Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $29.99 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and $406,451.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003645 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002849 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014426 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,173,392 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.