Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Hits $24.21 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $442,814.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,646,517 coins and its circulating supply is 18,310,198 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

