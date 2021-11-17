Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NOPMF traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

