Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been given a C$27.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:NEO traded up C$1.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,265. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

