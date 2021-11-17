Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been given a C$27.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:NEO traded up C$1.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,265. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
