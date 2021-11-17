Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been assigned a C$27.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:NEO traded up C$1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The firm has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. Research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

