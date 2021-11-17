Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been assigned a C$27.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.
NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
TSE:NEO traded up C$1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The firm has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
