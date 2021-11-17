Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
NEO traded up C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.12. The company has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89.
In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
