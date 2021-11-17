Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO traded up C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. 216,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.12. The company has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.89.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.