Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NEO traded up C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 216,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.12. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$21.89.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
