Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NEO traded up C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 216,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.12. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$21.89.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

