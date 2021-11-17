NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $11.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. NeoGames posted sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $843.11 million and a PE ratio of 93.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its position in NeoGames by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

