Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Up 14.8%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

