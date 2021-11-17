NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.56% of NeoPhotonics worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

