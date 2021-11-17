Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NTOIY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

